(Bloomberg) -- Hello from London, where it was another turbulent political week including the dramatic resignation of a minister and a surprise PM press conference. The topic? Not the election, economy or environment, but Rwanda.When Rishi Sunak was at the Treasury he wasn’t a fan of the Tories’ tough immigration plan to deport asylum seekers to the landlocked African nation. Now as prime minister almost two years later, Sunak has staked his future on the Rwanda plan as he seeks to stave off pressure from the right of his Conservative Party. In the vote on Tuesday, we’ll get the first indications of whether it was a political miscalculation, Alex Wickham and Kitty Donaldson write.

The resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick highlights how Sunak is fighting to avoid becoming the latest Conservative leader consumed by Brexit and the resulting civil war in the governing party.

December used to be a pretty easy time to pick up some extra cash, with department stores and supermarkets taking on extra staff to help with the Christmas rush. But seasonal jobs postings with Reed Recruitment were down 40% in October compared to the pre-pandemic average. Separate data from Indeed Flex, which lists temporary jobs, shows that one in four people in Britain are looking for more hours to help with the cost of living.

Last week we told you about how the parent of Thames Water was on track to run out of money by April. The UK’s new environment secretary, Steve Barclay, is promising to “take an extremely tough line” on water companies that break regulations, Jessica Shankleman reports.Here’s some more weekend reading:

Alice Weidel is positioning herself to become the first far-right politician to lead Germany since the end of the Nazi era.

Expats were lured to Portugal partly by generous tax and visa policies. But time is running out fast for those perks.

Turkey is cracking down on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

