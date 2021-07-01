(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak suggested he has given up on securing the financial services equivalence agreements he had been seeking with the European Union and will now move on and make the most of the U.K.’s freedom to set its own rules.

Addressing an audience of executives and young business leaders at his first annual Mansion House speech, Sunak said the U.K.’s “ambition” to reach a series of equivalence agreements with the EU to grant access to each other’s markets for financial services “has not happened.”

“Now, we are moving forward, continuing to cooperate on questions of global finance, but each as a sovereign jurisdiction with our own priorities,” Sunak said. “We now have the freedom to do things differently and better, and we intend to use it fully, but I can equally reassure you, the EU will never have cause to deny the U.K. access because of poor regulatory standards.”

Sunak’s comments come at a critical time for the U.K.’s financial services industry, which was largely excluded from the trade deal with the EU. It has pushed to be granted so-called equivalence rulings, which would give wide-ranging access to the bloc, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely as the EU moves to bolster its own financial sector.

The City lost its crown this year as the top place in Europe to buy and sell shares, and the bloc is pressing firms to shift more trading and senior deal makers to EU locations. While Sunak said the U.K. wouldn’t dilute its regulatory standards for financial services, his comments suggest the City will increasingly look for business outside the bloc.

