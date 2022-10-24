(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak will formally become UK prime minister on Tuesday following a meeting with King Charles III, Downing Street said late Monday in an emailed statement outlining provisional timings.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair a meeting of Cabinet and make a statement outside 10 Downing Street at about 10:15 a.m., according to the statement. She will then travel to Buckingham Palace to meet the monarch.

Sunak will then make the same journey to the palace, before delivering his first speech as prime minister at about 11:35 a.m. in Downing Street, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.