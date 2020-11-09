(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will set out plans Monday to boost the U.K.’s status as global financial center in his first major statement on financial services since becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer in February.

In an address to Parliament, Sunak will spell out his ambitions for the sector, including the country’s approach to the equivalence process governing cross-border financial cooperation with the European Union once it exits the Brexit transition period at the end of the year, the Treasury said.

The U.K.’s “attractiveness as a global financial center is underpinned by openness to international markets and robust regulatory standards,” the Treasury said.

Sunak is due to address Parliament before the House of Commons debates the government’s Financial Services Bill later in the day. The legislation aims to shape the new post-Brexit regulatory framework. It includes measures to update the regulatory regime to implement Basel III standards, and to ease the transition for banks to stop using the scandal-plagued Libor benchmark.

Sunak is also due to say how the U.K. aims to extend its leadership in green finance, with proposals to “accelerate the drive for net zero” ahead of United Nations climate talks that Britain will host in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of 2021.

The chancellor is also preparing to announce a review into how to enable London to better compete with New York as a financial center, Sky News reported on Saturday. As part of that, he’s planning to overhaul the country’s public companies listing regime, it said.

(Corrects month Sunak became chancellor in first paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.