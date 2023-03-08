(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to the US next week to meet President Joe Biden and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for a top-level meeting of the so-called Aukus allies.

Sunak will be in the US on Monday, where he will meet the US and Australian leaders, his spokesman Max Blain told reporters. Talks are expected to focus on the next steps in the process for commissioning new nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

The project is part of the Aukus agreement, launched in 2021 to counter China’s military power in the Indo-Pacific.

Sunak will also unveil details of an integrated review of UK security, defense and foreign policy while in the US, Blain said.

Sunak’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been lobbying for more cash in the upcoming UK budget, with an eye on addressing vulnerabilities exposed by the war in Ukraine.

