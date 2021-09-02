(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak is set to scrap the so-called triple lock on annual increases to the U.K. state pension as soon as next week, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Chancellor of the Exchequer tries to rebuild public finances in the wake of the pandemic.

Under the triple lock, pensions rise each year by whichever is greatest of three measures: annual growth in average earnings, inflation, or 2.5%. The inclusion of earnings means the government faces an increase in pension costs of potentially 8% or more this year, as people who were furloughed in the pandemic return to work and many lower-earning jobs were lost.

That creates a dilemma for Sunak and his ruling Conservative Party: either they break a promise made in their 2019 general election manifesto to preserve the triple lock, or they bake in the pension rise at a time when the chancellor is trying to rein in spending. In July, Sunak gave a strong hint of which way he’s leaning, saying his decision would be guided by “fairness both to pensioners and for taxpayers.”

The chancellor is set to announce as soon as Sept. 7 that he’ll suspend the triple lock for this year, removing the earnings component to ensure pension payments rise by either inflation or 2.5%, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the policy is not announced. He’ll also legislate for this year’s change because the triple lock is enshrined in law, the person said.

A second person referred back to the remarks Sunak made about “fairness” and pointed out that because any change requires legislation, it would have to be announced well before the decision on pension payments in November.

‘Fair’

“We will continue to support retired people while ensuring future decisions are fair for both pensioners and taxpayers,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Read More: Sunak Hints U.K. Government May Drop Pensions Triple Lock

The triple lock formula uses earnings data for the three months through July, which the Office for National Statistics is due to publish on Sept. 14. Earnings rose 8.8% in the three months through June. For inflation, data for the year to September is used, which won’t be published until October. It was 2.1% in July.

The government is forecast to spend about 105 billion pounds ($145 billion) on pensions in the current tax year. Each percentage point increase in the state pension lifts annual government spending by about 900 million pounds. So under the triple lock, a repeat of June’s earnings figure in July would mean pensions rising by an additional 6.3 percentage points above the 2.5% floor -- or 5.7 billion pounds a year.

Sunak is grappling with a budget deficit that ballooned to a peacetime high of over 14% of gross domestic product last fiscal year as the government tackled the Covid-19 outbreak and supported businesses and workers. He’s repeatedly warned about his duty to restore balance to the public finances so a future government has room to intervene in any future crisis.

But there’s political risk for Johnson in breaking a manifesto pledge, especially when it hurts pensioners who typically vote Conservative. U.K. pensions are already among the least generous in the developed world at about 28% of workers’ pre-retirement earnings on average, compared with about 74% in France and 52% in Germany, according to House of Commons library research.

