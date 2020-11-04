(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil details of his wage support program on Thursday, amid calls from his own side for more generous help for people who can’t work due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Treasury announced on Saturday it would extend furlough payments at 80% of employee wages until Dec. 2 to support workers in England during a second lockdown that starts Thursday.

That drew clamor from Scottish politicians in particular for the measure to apply north of the border too, if a lockdown has to be imposed there at a later date. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will meet these demands and details are expected to be announced on Thursday.

The U.K. is facing a second wave of coronavirus -- with 492 more deaths recorded on Wednesday -- and the chancellor is under pressure to loosen the fiscal taps again after he began reducing support to the economy.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt -- who now chairs Parliament’s Health Committee, called for payments to people required to self-isolate to be made more generous and less onerous to apply for.

At present, people on low incomes who are required to self-isolate because they have symptoms of coronavirus, or have come into contact with a positive case, are eligible for a 500 pound ($650) grant.

“It’s just got to be an awful lot simpler,” Hunt, a senior Conservative, said in an interview. “If your employer doesn’t pay your wages, we’ll pay your wages for the period of time you have to isolate. End of story.”

Johnson said the chancellor will provide “further elucidation on the details of the entire package of support that this government is bringing for the people of the entire U.K.” when he makes his statement, which is scheduled for about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sunak will address the question of whether the furlough support -- at 80% of wage levels -- will be available to any parts of the U.K. in lockdown, including Scotland and Wales, beyond the current end date of Dec. 2, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Johnson hinted on Wednesday that the program will be made available to the U.K.’s other constituent nations beyond the end of the English lockdown.

The furlough extension was announced last Saturday just hours before the Treasury’s flagship program was due to be replaced with a less generous system of support for workers. It was the third major update of support levels for businesses and workers since the chancellor unveiled a winter economy plan on Sept. 24 that was supposed to tide the country’s businesses through the months ahead.

The constantly changing levels of support have increasingly frustrated businesses. Sunak’s counterpart in the main opposition Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds, urged him to set out a six-month plan for the economy and abandon “this last-minute scramble” to roll out new measures.

That chimes with calls from Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the country’s biggest business lobby, the Confederation of British Industry, who said Sunak should provide companies with more clarity on the path forward.

“As lockdown shutters come down for many firms, extending furlough till next spring is the right thing to do,” she said on Twitter. “Firms and employees need more certainty and stability to plan and recover.”

