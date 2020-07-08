(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s stimulus package may help save the Great British summer. Saving the economy will be a far harder task.

On Wednesday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced 30 billion pounds ($37.5 billion) of tax cuts and extra spending to support the U.K. as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Over the course of a 30-minute speech, he reduced taxes for home-buyers and the hospitality industry, and even offered Brits vouchers to cut the cost of eating out in August.

The measures are were aimed at reviving confidence among consumers and industries still reeling from the lockdown after much of the U.K. economy re-opened on July 4.

The success of Sunak’s package, and any prime ministerial ambitions he harbors, rest on one big uncertainty: whether Boris Johnson’s government can prevent a second wave of the virus that causes a second lockdown. Another outbreak could prove devastating for an economy that already shrank 25% in the two months to April.

“No amount of fiscal support can mask the fact that the U.K. recovery hinges almost solely on avoiding a return to repeated, widespread lockdowns,” said James Smith, a developed markets economist at ING.

Even if the virus doesn’t return, Sunak will have to confront the specter of mass unemployment. Joblessness is expected to surge as he starts to unwind the unprecedented government programs that are funding the wages of more than 12 million workers. He may need to provide more stimulus when he presents his fall budget in the fall.

More Support?

“More support may well need to be announced in the Autumn when we know more about the path of the virus and of the economy,” said Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The size of the package “in part reflects how hard it is to target resources only where they are really needed.”

Sunak put preserving jobs front-and-center of his speech, unveiling a 1,000-pound incentive for companies that retain previously furloughed workers until 2021, and funding for firms to hire young apprentices.

With signs that job losses are already mounting before employers take on more of the burden of paying furloughed workers next month, some economists were critical of Sunak for not doing more. Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. asset management, said the main risk will be unwinding the furlough program before the recovery has taken hold, which could result in millions of job losses.

“Removing the furlough scheme before activity has recovered is like building three quarters of a bridge and not finishing it because it is becoming expensive,” he said.

What Our Economists Say:

“Today’s statement looked very much like a stop gap to us. Many of the policies are the usual responses during a recession (Sunak also reiterated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to bring forward capital spending this year), but there wasn’t anything that was aimed at turbo-charging the recovery. Sunak is clearly watching how the economy responds as it reopens. If the recovery fails to build on it’s promising start, expect a more significant stimulus package in the fall.”

--Dan Hanson and Niraj Shah. For the full REACT

Others also warned of holes in the plan, including a lack of clarity over what happens to firms in areas hit by localized lockdowns to contain specific flare-ups of the virus. Such restrictions have already been imposed in the east midlands city of Leicester.

Cliff Edge

“Businesses face cliff-edges in the autumn as existing support winds down, and so the government must consider reducing national insurance contributions and extending existing loan schemes,” said Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce. “Many businesses are concerned about how they will survive in the event of a local lockdown, and we ask the government to urgently set out what support will be available if that happens.”

Nonetheless, the Chancellor mounted a stanch defense of his decision to wean firms off emergency support. Continuing for too long, he argued, risks workers losing skills, and giving them “false hope” their jobs would still exist once the crisis passed.

Britain’s hospitality industry welcomed the cut in value-added tax and discount meals, saying they could buy time for businesses gasping to survive after being slammed by months of lockdown. Key to any longer term recovery will be a sustained resurgence in demand in the coming months, which remains far from certain.

“This doesn’t mean we are out of the woods, and there are still significant challenges ahead,” said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of U.K. Hospitality. She highlighted the rent debts piling up from the lockdown as one major issue facing the industry.

James Reed, chairman of U.K. recruitment firm Reed, said Sunak could have done more to ease the burden on employers. He called for simpler employment laws and cuts to national insurance, and urged Sunak to make fresh stimulus announcements if circumstances require.

“No one,” he said, “wants to see see jobs, jobs, jobs, turn into dole, dole, dole.”

