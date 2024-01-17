(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak insisted he has “absolute conviction” that his plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda will work, as he tries to quell a rebellion in his UK Conservative Party ahead of a crunch vote on his anti-immigration policy that could have major ramifications for his premiership.

The prime minister will meet rebel Tory MPs later Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, as he tries to find a solution that will satisfy their demand to toughen the his legislation but without alienating more moderate MPs concerned about the UK breaking international law. The row is engulfing Sunak’s government, which sees stopping the boats carrying asylum-seekers to Britain as critical to its chances of staying winning the next general election.

“I have absolute conviction that the plan we’ve put in place will work because I believe it is important that we grip this problem,” Sunak said at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. “It is important that we stop the boats because illegal migration is simply not fair.”

But his stance was undermined Tuesday when Lee Anderson — who was appointed as deputy party chairman last year to firm up Sunak’s position with anti-immigration populists — dramatically resigned to vote with the Tory rebels. The decision, though it wasn’t accompanied by a broadside against Sunak, signaled to the party that Anderson did not believe the Rwanda bill will work.

About 60 Conservative MPs then backed efforts to rewrite the legislation — about double the number needed to defeat the bill entirely at a final vote on Wednesday. The rebels want the legislation to prevent asylum-seekers from using British courts to prevent their deportation and to remove the application of international human rights law from the UK’s approach to immigration.

Their attempts failed, because the opposition parties didn’t vote with them. But the political drama has underscored Sunak’s struggle to control his lawmakers. It also opened him up to ridicule from his biggest political rival.

In an energized session of the House of Commons, Labour leader Keir Starmer poked at Sunak’s bruise, accusing him of not backing the Rwanda deportation plan as chancellor when it was first proposed by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The jibe is sensitive because it plays into the feeling on the right of the Tory party — now exacerbated by Anderson’s resignation — that the prime minister does not fully share their convictions.

“He had to be talked out of scrapping the whole thing,” Starmer said. “He didn’t want to fund it; he didn’t think it would work. When he sees his party tearing itself apart — hundreds of bald men scrapping over a single broken comb — does he wish he’d had the courage to stick to his guns?”

The immigration issue has become totemic on the party’s right, which sees a crackdown as essential to stop voters abandoning the Tories for more extreme parties at the election. Sunak himself laid the groundwork for the turmoil he’s now in, first embracing the Rwanda deportation plan when he took office and then promising to stop the arrival of asylum-seekers on small boats entirely.

Yet as with the years of Tory wrangling over different shades of Brexit, right-wing Tory MPs are pushing Sunak toward ever more extreme positions as the row increasingly becomes a proxy for the battle to one day take over the party. A willingness to ignore international human rights law on immigration is rapidly becoming a question of ideological purity.

That is dangerous for Sunak, who is struggling to persuade the Tory rebels that toughening the legislation would result in Rwanda pulling out of its agreement to accept asylum-seekers and leaving the government without the deterrent it says is needed to stop the boats.

The question is what the rebels do if Sunak refuses to budge. Voting down the legislation would probably lead to opposition calls for an immediate election. Sunak would also come under intense internal party pressure to step aside.

It would likely take about 32 Conservative rebels to defeat Sunak, depending what MPs from other parties do.

In reality, few Westminster observers expect that to happen, and that enough rebels will ultimately row behind the government in the final vote in order not to trigger political turmoil. Only half a dozen MPs have so so far said they are prepared to vote down the bill.

But there are dangerous moments for Sunak before the final vote. Rebel Tories have proposed other changes to the bill, which offer more opportunities to illustrate their numbers.

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister who resigned last month, wants Sunak to include a clause to allow ministers to ignore what right-wing Tories derisively call “pajama injunctions” issued by the European Court of Human Rights. Also known as Section 39 rulings, they are orders from Strasbourg judges that have previously prevented a deportation flight from taking off.

Earlier Michael Tomlinson, the minister in charge of curbing asylum-seekers, said officials are looking at changing guidance to ensure there is no pushback from civil servants if the government decides to ignore the ECHR. The aim would be to reassure Tory rebels without altering the language of the bill.

“There’s an inch between us, there’s a determination to ensure that the policy works,” Tomlinson told the BBC during the government’s broadcast round, as he tried to downplay the party splits and predicting the Rwanda legislation would ultimately pass. “We all want the same thing.”

A Conservative MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the plan is a “distraction” and would not persuade them to support the government.

A similar announcement Tuesday, that the government would allocate more judges to ensure asylum appeals would be expedited to ensure there was no delay to deportation flights, fell apart after the judiciary made clear that it — not the government — decides how judges are assigned.

Even if Sunak’s bill does pass the Commons as expected, his problems do not end there. The resignations of senior party figures have signaled that they don’t believe his anti-immigration plan will work. Rival parties on the right, such as Reform UK, will likely try to leverage that ahead of the election.

The law is also expected to face opposition within the upper House of Lords, where the Conservatives do not have a majority. In theory, peers could block the bill for a year because it was not in the last Tory manifesto, meaning Sunak would run out of time before the election to get deportation flights in the air.

(Updates with Sunak comment from first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.