(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to suspend British arms sales to Israel as three former supreme court justices warned the UK is breaching international law by arming the country during the war in Gaza.

The UK government’s obligations under international law “require” it to “suspend the provision of weapons and weapons systems to the government of Israel,” in light of its continuing offensive in Gaza, more than 600 lawyers, retired judges and academics said in an open letter. Signatories included former top judges Brenda Hale, Jonathan Sumption and Nicholas Wilson.

The missive follows Israeli strikes in Gaza this week that killed seven aid workers including three Britons, leading Sunak to describe the situation as “increasingly intolerable.” Peter Ricketts, who was national security adviser to David Cameron when he was prime minister, said Wednesday that Britain had “reached that point” where it should stop arms exports, while former army chief Richard Dannatt said Israel was using “indiscriminate violence.”

While a British ban on arms sales to Israel would be largely symbolic — Ministry of Defence figures show defense exports to the country totaled £42 million ($53 million) in 2022 — a finding that its campaign in Gaza has breached international law would increase diplomatic pressure. Bloomberg reported in February that the UK was considering restricting some exports if Israel launched an offensive in Rafah or obstructed aid trucks from entering Gaza.

The pressure on Sunak to act is political too: some Conservatives, including former foreign office ministers Alistair Burt and Alan Duncan, have suggested Britain should suspend defense exports, as has Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey.

“We can’t believe that the UK government has still allowed British companies to sell arms to Israel and that needs to stop,” Davey said on Wednesday in an interview. “That should be done immediately.”

Labour and the Scottish National Party, meanwhile, have both called on the government to publish its legal advice on the matter. Cameron, Sunak’s foreign secretary, said March 8 that he would receive updated legal advice “in the coming days” on Israel’s compliance with international law, but the Foreign Office has since declined to make that advice public.

If the advice “says there is a clear risk that UK arms might be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law, it’s time to suspend the sale of those arms,” Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Wednesday.

A Foreign Office spokesman declined to answer questions on the legal advice or the British government’s position, saying only that they keep advice “under review.”

Sunak told the Sun on Wednesday that the situation in Gaza was “increasingly intolerable” — repeating a message that he conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday. The British premier wouldn’t comment on the latest legal advice, saying only that it was kept under “review.”

