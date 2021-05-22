23h ago
Sunak Urged to Review Tax on Retailers by John Lewis Chairperson
U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak should scrap the current business rates system to enable bricks-and-mortar retailers to compete with online rivals, John Lewis Chairperson Sharon White told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview.
- White urged Sunak to look at land taxes as traditional retailers are hit by the pandemic and consumers shift to online shopping
- Current system “designed for a world in which retail dominated the high street”
