(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to fight back against concerns over his leadership on Sunday, telling his party that the economy is turning a corner and the government needs to “stick with the plan,” the Telegraph reported.

The ruling Conservatives are well behind in the polls ahead of an election expected later this year and noise about Sunak’s leadership has risen in Westminster in recent days — with even some Cabinet ministers privately doubting his position.

Sunak urged MPs to stick with him in a rallying cry to the rank-and-file members of his party on Sunday, the Telegraph reported.

“There is now a real sense that the economy is turning a corner, with all the economic indicators pointing in the right direction,” Sunak told Conservative backbenchers, according to the newspaper. “This year, 2024, will be the year Britain bounces back.”

“While the economy has turned a corner, we are not out of the woods yet and we know things remain tough for people,” he said. “That’s why we need to stick to the plan.”

