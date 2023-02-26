(Bloomberg) --

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen will meet in the UK on Monday, as expectation builds for an imminent announcement on a post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland.

The pair “agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the British prime minister and European Commission president said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The meeting indicates the pair are on the cusp of unveiling an agreement to ease trade flows between Britain and Northern Ireland and put to rest the biggest hangover of Brexit three years after Britain left the EU.

It would be a triumph for Sunak, who has sought to dial down tensions with the EU since taking power in October. But there could still be peril ahead for the premier, who was unable to convince unionists in Northern Ireland and Brexiteers in his own ruling Conservative Party to endorse an agreement last week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.