(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak warned that Islamist and far-right extremists are undermining British democracy, as he urged police to take a tougher approach to the protest marches since the Israel-Hamas war.

In a rare and suddenly arranged speech in Downing Street late Friday, Sunak said the UK’s “streets have been hijacked by small groups” who are threatening to “tear us apart.” He said his government would announce a more robust framework this month for policing the protests, which have become a regular weekend feature in many British cities but especially in London.

“This situation has gone on long enough,” he said, telling protesters directly that “threats of violence and intimidation are alien to our way of doing things.”

The intervention, broadcast live, appeared designed to try to retake the initiative after a febrile period in British politics, ahead of a UK election expected this year. An effort to more strictly manage pro-Palestine protests, which police have said have at times included antisemitic slurs and other hate crimes, will likely be supported by many Conservative voters and beyond.

“You cannot call for violent jihad,” Sunak said, adding: “There is no context in which it can be acceptable to beam anti-Semitic tropes onto Big Ben.” Protesters had projected the contentious phrase “from the river to the sea” on the monument during a parliamentary vote on a cease-fire in Gaza last week.

But it’s also the case that raising the issue of threats and insecurity in relation to the Israel-Hamas war is more politically advantageous to Sunak’s Tories than it is to the poll-leading opposition Labour Party. Leader Keir Starmer has struggled to keep his party aligned on his stance on Gaza, gradually shifting toward calling for a cease-fire as the geopolitics shifted.

Sunak’s statement came hours after left-wing serial disrupter George Galloway won a parliamentary election in Rochdale, northwest England, after a chaotic campaign that was dominated by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Labour ditched its candidate there after a recording emerged of him repeating a conspiracy theory implying that Israel was complicit in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

Galloway’s return to Parliament is awkward for all parties, but especially Labour, who kicked the pro-Palestinian activist out more than two decades ago over his comments about the Iraq war.

Reform UK said its candidate in Rochdale — another former Labour MP, Simon Danczuk — had received death threats during the build-up to the vote. Sunak condemned Galloway’s win as “beyond alarming.”

“The prime minister is right to advocate unity and to condemn the unacceptable and intimidatory behaviour that we have seen recently,” Starmer said in a statement responding to Sunak. “It is an important task of leadership to defend our values and the common bonds that hold us together.”

Conservative and Labour MPs have faced protests outside their homes and offices in recent months — as well as hostile letters, emails and social media abuse — over their parties’ stance on the war. Pro-Palestinian campaigners have been calling on lawmakers to go further and faster in demanding Israel stop air strikes on Gaza, a demand Galloway will push heavily in Parliament.

But Sunak has also had a Conservative row over Islamophobia to contend with. Just five days ago, he called for politicians to dial down their rhetoric as he suspended one of his own lawmakers, Lee Anderson, for anti-Muslim comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Anderson’s suspension triggered a backlash from politicians on the right of his Conservative Party, many of whom complained that constituents agree with the former Conservative Party Deputy Chairman’s views.

“Islamist extremists and the far right feed off and embolden each other,” Sunak said in his speech.

This week the government promised more funding for MPs’ security and called on police chiefs to crack down on protests outside lawmakers’ homes. Sunak warned on Wednesday there was a “growing consensus that mob rule is replacing democratic rule.”

Concerns over the impact of extremists have been rising in Westminster. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle last week changed parliamentary rules to allow Starmer’s Labour Party a vote on a cease-fire in Gaza, basing his decision on the safety of lawmakers. That sparked chaos in the chamber and prompted criticism from many MPs including Sunak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.