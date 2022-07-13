Jul 13, 2022
Sunak Wins First Round of Tory Contest to Succeed Boris Johnson
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger the downfall of Boris Johnson last week, took an early lead in the race to succeed him as leader of the ruling Conservative Party leader and Britain’s prime minister.
In the first ballot of Conservative MPs on Wednesday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 88 votes -- ahead of the second-placed Penny Mordaunt with 67 votes. Liz Truss was third with 50.
Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were knocked out, under rules that remove the candidate with the lowest support, as well as anyone with fewer than 30 votes. The next ballot is scheduled for Thursday.
