Suncor adding directors, mulls sale of gas station business
By Noah Zivitz
Suncor Energy reaches pact with activist investor
Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
As part of its pact with Elliott Investment Management, Suncor said Monday it is immediately adding ex-BHP Billiton executive Ian Ashby, Arc Financial Corp. Partner and ex-Devon Canada President Chris Seasons, and ex-Talisman Energy Inc. Executive Vice-President Jackie Sheppard to its board of directors. Suncor added that the agreement also grants Elliott the right to nominate another director if the company doesn’t meet certain performance requirements by the end of this year.
Suncor said Seasons and Sheppard will serve on the board committee that is leading the search for the company’s next chief executive, after Suncor recently parted ways with Mark Little.
Suncor also said it will conduct a strategic review of its downstream retail business, which includes approximately 1,500 Petro-Canada fuel stations.
“The board's review of the retail business builds on our long-standing commitment to openly consider alternatives to enhance shareholder value and will help ensure the company is well positioned for even greater success and value creation in the future,” said Suncor Chair Michael Wilson in a press release Monday.
The developments come almost three months after Elliott initially put Suncor on notice. The hedge fund manager — whose founder, Paul Singer, is synonymous with shareholder activism in the United States — announced April 28 it built a 3.4 per cent stake in Suncor and said it would push to add five new directors to the company’s board, while calling for a review of the company’s executive leadership and its retail business. Elliott also sounded the alarm about safety and operational problems that had weighed on Suncor’s performance.
Before his abrupt exit as Suncor’s president and chief executive, Little said the dialogue with Elliott was “just a normal part of the journey.”
In its announcement Monday, Suncor said the agreement with Elliott includes “customary standstill, voting and other provisions.”
“As a significant investor we look forward to continuing to work constructively with Suncor as it takes important steps to achieve best-in-class safety, improve operations and restore its industry leadership,” said Elliott Partner John Pike and Portfolio Manager Mike Tomkins in the press release.
