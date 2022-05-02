Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Suncor's safety record in the spotlight as activist seeks change

    The Canadian Press

    Bison Interests CIO says Suncor would be well-served voting for Elliott’s board members

    CALGARY - Experts say Suncor Energy Inc.'s recent safety track record is concerning and indicates there is a broader managerial problem at the company.

    Activist investor Elliott Investment Management wrote a letter last week calling for changes to Suncor's board and a review of its executive leadership.

    Elliott said in its letter that Suncor must overhaul its safety culture. Since 2014, there have been 12 workplace deaths at Suncor sites, which Elliott said is more than all of the company's closest peers combined.

    Analysts say investors care about safety performance because it's an indicator of how well-run a company is.

    They say companies that have a high number of on-the-job injuries tend to have problems in other areas too, like production and efficiency.

    The rise of sustainable investment practices also means that investors are putting more focus on social issues like workplace safety.