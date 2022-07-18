(Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Corp. reached an accord with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see the appointment of three new directors to the Canadian oil sands company’s board and a review of its retail business.

The refreshed board will form a committee to conduct the review, which will look at options including a potential sale of the retail arm, Suncor said Monday in a statement.

Elliott made a public demand in April for changes to the board and for a strategic review, and cited Suncor’s poor safety record. Mark Little departed as Suncor’s chief executive officer last week following the death of an oil sands worker.

