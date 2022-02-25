(Bloomberg) -- Solar company SunPower Corp. discovered unauthorized access to some of its computer systems this month, it said Friday in a filing.

The San Jose, California-based company said it’s conducting an investigation with an outside cybersecurity firm to determine the nature, scope, duration and impact.

“While our investigation is ongoing, our analysis to date shows no indication that data has been taken, and to our knowledge, no customer or financial data have been impacted,” it said in the filing. “Thus far, we have experienced limited interruptions to our business operations related to our containment and remediation efforts.”

The attack came as the Biden administration has urged U.S. businesses, particularly in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, to bolster cyber defenses. The administration’s actions were brought on by a wave of devastating ransomware attacks.

Among the worst episodes was a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. that became public last May and temporarily squeezed fuel supplies along the East Coast of the U.S.

(Updates with Biden administration background in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.