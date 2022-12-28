(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. is in advanced discussions about a sale of its commercial- and industrial-solutions business as it pivots toward expanding its residential and light-commercial operations.

The solar and power-storage company said earlier this year that it was exploring strategic options for its CIS business so the unit could better focus on community solar and front-of-meter storage. The company is seeking to finalize discussions as early as the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

