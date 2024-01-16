(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. is restructuring its rooftop solar operations to reduce costs due to a sales slump driven by higher borrowing rates.

The plan is expected to result in a $12.8 million charge that includes $8.2 million in severance benefits, the Richmond, California-based company said in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SunPower expects a substantial portion of the restructuring charge to be booked in the first quarter of this year.

The announcement comes as SunPower approaches the Jan. 19 expiry date for a temporary waiver on a loan agreement. The company, majority owned by French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, said last month it breached a credit agreement after a delay filing its quarterly statement.

Read More: California’s Push for Rooftop Solar Panels Stalls as Jobs Vanish

SunPower, like other residential solar sellers, has been hurt by a slowdown in sales triggered by rising interest rates, which made it more expensive for customers to borrow to pay for panels. In addition, regulators in California — the biggest home solar market — have slashed incentives for residents to own solar systems.

SunPower shares were little changed in after-market trading after closing 8% lower on Tuesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.