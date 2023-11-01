(Bloomberg) -- Sunrun Inc. took a $1.2 billion charge in the third quarter to write down the value of its purchase of a rival solar installer it bought three years ago, when investors were more bullish on the industry’s prospects.

Sunrun’s goodwill — which was reduced from $4.3 billion to $3.1 billion — primarily arose from the all-stock acquisition of Vivint Solar in October 2020, with the majority based on the market capitalizations at the time of the purchase, the San Francisco-based company said Wednesday. Shares fell over 3% in post-market trading after the company also reported revenue for the quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Sunrun bought Vivint at a time when investors were eager to fund clean energy companies because of their green credentials. The tie-up created a rooftop solar juggernaut when installations were expected to rise as the industry worked its way back from the worst of the coronvirus pandemic. However, solar installers are now struggling as higher interest rates make consumers less willing to finance rooftop systems.

Sunrun on Wednesday also lowered its projection for 2023 installed capacity to grow 2% to 5%, compared to an earlier range of 10% to 15%.

Sunrun’s shares took a hit earlier this week when short-seller Muddy Waters Research reiterated its bet against the stock, accusing the company of inflating its subscription numbers. Sunrun has pushed back, saying it stands by its figures and calling the Muddy Waters report deceptive.

Sunrun’s shares have slumped about 64% since it announced the agreement to buy Vivint in a deal with a $3.2 billion enterprise value in July 2020.

