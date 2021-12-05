Sunshine 100 Says It Has Defaulted on Senior Notes Due 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Sunshine 100 China Holdings issues update on 10.5% senior notes due 2021, with outstanding principal amount of notes and any accrued but unpaid interest due on Dec. 5, according to a filing.

Says it won’t be able to repay principal amount and the accrued interest, due to “liquidity issues arising from the adverse impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment and the real estate industry”

“As a result, an event of default has taken place,” company adds

Default will also trigger cross default provisions under some other debt instruments

NOTE: Sunshine 100 Says Not in Position to Pay Interest of 2021 Bonds

NOTE: S&P Revises Sunshine 100 China Holdings Rating to D

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.