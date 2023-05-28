Sununu to Decide About 2024 Presidential Run in About One Week

(Bloomberg) -- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a persistent critic of former President Donald Trump, said he plans to decide whether to make a run for the White House in a week or so.

“The one thing I’m looking at is where can I be most effective,” Sununu said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sununu would join an expanding GOP field that most recently added Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s top challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Also in the race are US Senator Tim Scott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considering a run.

Sununu, 48, said his family supports his making a run, money and support have been lined up and he believes there’s a pathway for him to win. But he said he’s still deciding how he can best help the Republican Party during this election cycle.

He said he may be more effective traveling the US, speaking freely or serving as an independent “referee” during the New Hampshire Republican primary.

“I want more candidates to be empowered. Can I do that more effectively as a candidate?” Sununu said. “I just want what’s best for the party. It doesn’t have to be the Chris Sununu show all the time.”

