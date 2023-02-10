(Bloomberg) -- A record 50 million Americans are expected to bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl. But for some, simply betting on the winner isn’t enough excitement.

They are putting money on more complicated wagers, called same-game parlays, that people in the industry liken to buying a lottery ticket.

Such bets string together multiple outcomes from the same contest. Gamblers, for instance, can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning and the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce, scoring a touchdown. The more outcomes, the longer the odds and the larger the potential payout.

They are becoming popular. FanDuel, a division of Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment Plc, has seen “a consistent rise” in same-game parlays, according to Andrew Sneyd, the company’s executive vice president of marketing.

For last year’s Super Bowl, FanDuel accepted 8 million total bets, with 35% being parlays. For this year’s game, the company forecasts it will get 17 million bets, with 45% being parlays.

“People love to put multiple legs of a bet together, put a little money down and go for a big payout,” Sneyd said in an interview. “It’s just more fun.”

DraftKings Inc. has been promoting same-game parlays because “customers like writing their own lottery ticket,” said spokesman Stephen Miraglia. “People like being able to risk a little to win a lot,” he said.

This year, same-game parlays will make up between 15% and 20% of the overall money wagered online on the Super Bowl, according to the research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will likely be the most bet-upon sporting event in US history. Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed sports wagering to expand beyond Nevada, more than 30 states have legalized it, including several in the past year. The amount of money bet on the Super Bowl legally is expected to top $1 billion for the first time, according to Eilers & Krejcik.

Sportsbooks return much of the money wagered by paying winning customers. But because same-game parlays are harder to win, they tend to be more profitable for companies.

In New Jersey last year, sportsbooks kept, as gross revenue, 18% of the money wagered on parlays, compared with less than 5% on standard bets, according to the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Parlays “are higher [profit] margin because they are more opaque and involve a string of outcomes,” said Chris Grove, a partner emeritus at Eilers & Krejcik. “That’s always more difficult to win.”

After years of losing money on expensive ad campaigns and free bets to attract customers, sportsbooks are under pressure from investors to start turning a profit, making parlays especially attractive. Last year, shares of DraftKings fell 59% and a few smaller sportsbooks shut down, unable to survive in a competitive landscape.

This week, major sportsbooks featured Super Bowl parlay bets at the top their apps, promoted them on social media and listed how many people had wagered on them. As a promotion around the big game, FanDuel offered customers a refund in bonus bets if their same-game parlays lose. DraftKings said it would boost the payouts for players who create more complicated parlays.

But as sportsbooks promote these difficult-to-win bets, they risk alienating gamblers who lose too often.

To illustrate the point, Steve Brubaker, a horse-racing lobbyist in Illinois, has made daily $1 bets on same-game parlays created by FanDuel. As of Thursday, he had lost 20 of the long-shot bets in a row. One would have paid $21.

“This is not sports betting,” he said in an interview. “It is not a good bet for anybody.”

For sportsbooks, there are also financial risks if too many people win a parlay. That scenario nearly played out during last year’s Super Bowl, when Pat McAfee, a sports-media personality sponsored by FanDuel, promoted a four-leg parlay. More than 200,000 people made the same bet, which would have won $77.70 on a $10 wager. FanDuel executives said it was likely the largest communal parlay bet in US sports history.

Near the end of the game, the outcome depended on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow running for nine more yards. If he had gotten there, the company would faced a significant liability.

For gamblers whose parlays repeatedly lose, the Super Bowl offers a shot at redemption.

On their NFL show on SB Nation, RJ Ochoa and his co-hosts suggest same-game parlays offered by DraftKings, which sponsors their program.

Ochoa likes parlays because they give fans a reason to cheer for players whose performance can influence the outcome. But so far this year, none of their same-game parlays have won.

With one game left in the NFL season, Ochoa said, “We’re feeling the pressure. We really don’t want to get skunked.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.