Tickets to Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are the most expensive on record at US$7,542 on average, according to ticket reseller TickPick.

Even so, prices are down from an average of US$8,257 per ticket on Feb. 4, the company said. The cost dropped after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30. That meant San Francisco fans no longer saw the need to drive down to attend the game.

Super Bowl tickets are pricey by nature, but the average cost has become increasingly steep over the past five years. The current average price is more than double 2017’s end-of-season match-up and remains strong even after the winter surge of the pandemic’s omicron variant.

Hope for fans to secure tickets without breaking the bank isn’t entirely lost. TickPick says there is still a possibility that prices will continue to drop in the days leading up to the game.

“Fans looking for the most affordable tickets should keep their eyes on that get-in over the coming days,” said Brett Goldberg, co-founder of TickPick.

The cheapest seats were just under US$4,500 on Wednesday, the lowest since the day the matchup was set.

About a third of buyers have come from a California zip code and 27 per cent came from Ohio or Kentucky residents, TickPick said.