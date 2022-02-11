(Bloomberg) -- For nearly two years, Covid-19 has dimmed or canceled the spectacles that make Los Angeles the world’s entertainment capital. The area’s first Super Bowl in 29 years will be a measure not just of its economic health, but of whether the glitz is back.

The $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium on Sunday will host the country’s most-watched event, the National Football League’s championship between the hometown Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Angelenos have seized on the game as the city’s post-omicron moment. Governor Gavin Newsom, who kept Disneyland closed more than a year, and county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, the region’s version of Anthony Fauci, have both said the game should go on.

“Bringing the premier event in all of sports back after almost 30 years caps LA’s return to the pinnacle,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios.

Covid hobbled the county of 10 million. The area’s unemployment rate in December was 8.4% — more than double the national average. But after the omicron peak, Los Angeles County is suddenly back to producing sensation. There will be no capacity restrictions at the 70,000-seat stadium in Inglewood, but a local masking mandate will apply. Every attendee will get a KN95 to wear.

The game begins at 3:30 p.m. local time, and NBC expects more than 100 million viewers to tune in. The Rams are favored to win by 4 points, after replenishing their roster with veterans including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Bengals, in their first Super Bowl since the 1980s, are led by charismatic young quarterback Joe Burrow. The halftime show, a cultural barometer even for those who care nothing about the sport, will feature LA rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl itself, however, is merely the core of an event with layers upon layers of big-dollar hospitality. In recent weeks, workers swept up homeless encampments near the stadium. Now, the region is awash in concerts and parties.

Shaq’s Fun House, an extravaganza put on by LA Lakers basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, will feature rapper Lil Wayne and a carnival midway. Punk-rock band Green Day and Miley Cyrus will perform Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon — who likes to moonlight as a DJ — is set to perform at a Sports Illustrated bash. A tailgate party put on by TikTok promises video luminaries and cooking tutorials.

“The beauty of this game: It’s the biggest party in America, and it’s in Los Angeles,” said Gray Davis, a former governor who in 2020 joined Newsom’s pandemic task force on business and jobs recovery.

The town could use it. Major League Baseball’s 2020 All-Star game at Dodger Stadium was canceled, thanks to the virus. (It’s coming to town this summer). Last year’s Academy Awards were shifted from a Hollywood theater to a downtown train depot, with only a select few attendees. Omicron postponed the Grammy Awards, which have been rescheduled and are moving this year to Las Vegas.

“This is a place that does events — it’s no secret that the big-event economy got hammered,” said Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of independent research firm Beacon Economics LLC. “This is the beginning, I think, of the resurgence.”

The region has been reviving, albeit slowly. Freeways are backing up again, and beaches bustle on warm weekends. Restaurant reservations can be hard to come by.

Mobility data show that Los Angeles County has been more cautious than the country as a whole in returning to pre-pandemic behavior. Traffic at Los Angeles retail and recreation places was still down about 22% from normal in the week through Sunday, according to Google Community Mobility Reports. Mobility had been picking up until the omicron variant swept through.

The Super Bowl “is a good chance to revive ourselves,” said Hussein Mohamud, who runs Banadir Somali Restaurant in Inglewood.

In Inglewood, the spaceship-like SoFi can be glimpsed from the sidewalk in front of Mohamud’s restaurant. Banadir, whose clientele includes Uber drivers serving Los Angeles International Airport, used to serve breakfast items like shakshuka. No longer — breakfast became a casualty of pandemic lockdowns; there just weren’t enough customers to support it. Still, he’s hoping that the Super Bowl will juice sales.

The restaurant is well-stocked “even though the price of the commodity has gone up,” Mohamud said during a recent busy Friday lunch hour, pointing to higher prices for cooking oil, boneless chicken, soft drinks and onions.

Kyle Kinnett, host of a massive event Sunday near SoFi dubbed the Players Tailgate that advertises catering by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, encountered a very quiet Los Angeles when he did site inspections in November 2020 during a virus surge.

“It was like being on the moon,” said Kinnett, whose Bullseye Event Group is based in Indianapolis. “It was just wild, like Los Angeles had stopped moving.”

He expects a very different scene at his tailgate Sunday: “We’ll have 1,500 to 2,000 people, but it’ll be open air. That’s how you have to do it now.”

A ticket the party will set you back $875, but a reserved cabana for 12 costs $20,000. You’ll get to hang out with former NFL players and belly up to Fieri’s “Crispy Fried All Natural Tenders with Signature Sauce Bar.”

There’s also a football game, for which demand is intense. This week, tickets were the most expensive ever at $7,542 on average, according to reseller TickPick. About a third of buyers have come from a California ZIP code, TickPick said, and 27% from Ohio or Kentucky residents.

In a sprawling and diverse region, the Super Bowl’s magnitude is felt intermittently. The awning of Pink’s Hot Dogs last Friday championed the Rams, a team that relocated back to Southern California after about two decades in St. Louis.

Wesley Shepard, 33, who was waiting at Pink’s, said the game’s importance was manifest in one crucial arena: “I feel it as far as parking,” he said. “I don’t feel the vibe of the game.”

A couple of miles away at the Grove, an outdoor mall in the Fairfax district, the courtyard teemed with people on a warm and cloudless afternoon. The only Rams insignia to be glimpsed: a jersey on a mannequin just inside a Nike store and a single hat on a pedestrian.

It was a very different scene the following day in downtown Los Angeles. Jersey-clad fans jammed the city’s convention center to check out the NFL’s so-called Super Bowl Experience, a chance to meet players past and present, play games and shop.

Mia Lomeli, 38, of San Bernardino, said she couldn’t have imagined doing so even a few months ago. “But we’re vaccinated, wearing masks,” she said as she gestured toward her son. “These moments — you can’t get them back.”

