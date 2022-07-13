(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s longer-dated bonds are bucking the trend of a modest global debt rally as key local buyers stay away.

Thirty-year yields have climbed four basis points this month and are on the cusp of fresh highs for the year, just above the 1.30% level. Conversely their Treasury equivalents are 25 basis points below their mid-June peak.

One likely reason is a seeming reluctance from the crucial insurance community to buy, despite ever more attractive yields. Japanese insurer net purchases of so-called super-long JGBs have been on a declining trend since January, even failing to spike at the start of the new fiscal year in April when cash is traditionally abundant.

“It’s the nature of the JGB market that investors are reluctant to buy while yields are rising like they are currently, for fear of incurring unrealized losses every day as soon as they buy,” said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities. “They will buy when yields start to decline.”

The 30-year yield traded at 1.28% Wednesday, having threatened to hit 1.31% at the end of June.

Longer-dated debt is free from the grasp of the Bank of Japan’s curve-control policy and requires market buyers to contain the rise in yields. The BOJ’s policy of capping the 10-year yield at 0.25% has driven the curve to the steepest since 2016, but that too is yet to trigger a wave of purchases.

“There are also very few market players who play a relative value strategy,” Sano said.

The yield curve distortion has also made it difficult for some investors who use traditional models to gauge the attractiveness of spreads, according to Keisuke Tsuruta, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

“There is concern that past analysis of spreads may not be relevant,” he said.

