(Bloomberg) -- The Glasgow climate conference consumed vast quantities of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s Dettol in an effort to keep delegates safe from Covid, with 8,000 liters of the hand sanitizer shipped.

Reckitt also distributed masks, biodegradable wipes, soap and still more sanitizer in hygiene kits to the 26,000 delegates, who included heads of state and chief executive officers. Cleaners armed with 15,000 (750 ml) bottles of Dettol Tru Clean surface spray misted the air to kill any nearby bacteria.

Some of the more than 600 sanitizing stations at the event were connected to Wi-Fi to monitor usage and alert the Dettol team when stocks ran low. Bathrooms were also sanitized by Dettol workers after every delegate visit. Any sanitizer left after the talks conclude on Friday will be donated to the city of Glasgow.

The effort in Glasgow was the latest iteration of Reckitt CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s strategy to partner with businesses and institutions to drive demand. In recent months, Dettol has supplied sanitizer to London’s public transport system, British Airways and hotel chains.

