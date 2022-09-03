(Bloomberg) -- Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching Japan’s southerly Okinawan islands, with strong winds prompting local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa’s Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents on Saturday to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified if concerned for their homes, according to separate notices by local authorities. Japan Airlines Co. said on Saturday it canceled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings Inc. canceled 44 flights on Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 92 miles (148 kilometers) per hour and gusts of around 132 mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Those speeds are expected to accelerate over the weekend, intensifying the danger from the winds.

Taiwan earlier Saturday issued a land warning. South Korea expects the typhoon to pound the resort island of Jeju on Monday or Tuesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit that nation.

Japan’s Skymark Airlines Inc. also canceled 14 flights Saturday and nine for Sunday.

