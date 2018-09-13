(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines placed the main Luzon island under storm alert and said as many as 824,000 Filipinos may have to be evacuated before Super Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall and slams into Cagayan province on Saturday.

Hong Kong, which is bracing for the storm on Sunday, will open 48 temporary shelters for people in need after typhoon signal No. 3 is issued. Residents on some outlying islands have been asked to take precautions and move to safer locations. Mangkhut is also expected to sweep through southern Taiwan on Saturday.

The storm is forecast by the U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center to pack maximum winds of the equivalent of 173 miles per hour (278 kilometers per hour) with gusts as strong as 207 miles per hour. Mangkhut is headed to the northern Philippines with its strongest winds, moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

Mangkhut’s expected landfall comes as another major storm plummets through the Atlantic, with Hurricane Florence’s wrath hitting the North Carolina coast. The hurricane, packing 105 mile-per-hour winds, is forecast to head west across South Carolina Saturday, and up through the Appalachians next week.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his government has allotted almost 2 billion pesos ($37 million) in stand-by funds for Mangkhut but may need foreign aid if the impact proves severe. About 4.3 million Filipinos live in the path of Mangkhut, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster management agency, said on Thursday.

Mangkhut can affect as many as 41.6 million people in the region, according to the United Nation’s Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System. About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year. In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan which packed winds of as high as 315 kilometers per hour killed more than 6,300 people there.

Northern Luzon is a less populated part of the country’s largest island. Isabela has been placed on typhoon warning signal no. 3 while 16 provinces are on signal No. 2, the second lowest in a 5-scale gauge. The capital region and most of Luzon shut schools.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Air canceled some flights on Friday and Saturday. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. encouraged passengers traveling to and from Hong Kong on Sunday and Monday to re-book and the airline will waive the fees.

"It is expected to remain in the category of super typhoon after entering the South China Sea," the Hong Kong Observatory said. "Although there are still uncertainties in the subsequent track of Mangkhut and its distance from Hong Kong, Mangkhut’s extensive circulation will bring significantly deteriorating weather to Hong Kong on Sunday."

