(Bloomberg) -- Super Typhoon Chanthu is threatening to flood northern provinces in the Philippines as it intensifies at sea before heading to Taiwan.

This year’s second super typhoon will bring heavy to intense winds and torrential rains in areas north of Metro Manila, with floods and landslides possible, the Philippine weather bureau said Thursday.

Chanthu was located about 415 nautical miles (478 miles) east of Manila on Thursday, packing winds of about 140 knots (161 miles per hour) and gusts up to 170 knots, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. It will pass close to the main Philippine island of Luzon, home to about 53 million people.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year. Several areas on the main Luzon island are still reeling from the impact of typhoon Conson.

Chanthu is expected to hit Taiwan with its “worst impact” on Saturday, weather forecasting service Accuweather said. By Friday night, its wind speed is forecast to reach the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane as it nears the northernmost portion of the Philippines, it said.

