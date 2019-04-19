(Bloomberg) -- Barcelona. The sun, the food, fútbol and yachts. What more could one ask for with a holiday weekend upon us?

Spain saw the highest month over month gain in super yachts in April, and it wasn’t close. Thirty additional yachts reported positions off the Iberian Peninsula this month, vaulting Spain into a second place tie with Italy.

More yachts may be coming.

Barcelona will be hosting the MYBA Charter Show 2019, starting April 30 at OneOcean Port Vell. The marina, originally built for the 1992 Olympic Games, is expected to host as many as 50 yachts later this month. The show’s organizers report that the average weekly charter for last year’s participants ran 229,300 euros.

The Bahamas remained a super yacht player in April. The island country hosted 45 yachts overall, placing it in sixth place. It led the leaderboard in percentage of new yachts, with 56 percent of the vessels carousing its shores having a launch date within the last decade.

Join us next month, when the Mediterranean season hits full bloom. Last May, Italy overtook the U.S. atop the leaderboard, the Bahamas slid to tenth place and Spain dropped to fourth behind France.

Click here to map all super yachts worldwide.

