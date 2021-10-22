(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The European Central Bank will supercharge its regular bond-buying program before pandemic purchases run out in March, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg

The Bank of England’s new chief economist said a decision whether to raise interest rates next month is live and “finely balanced.” Three former senior officials say the BOE will likely defy investors’ expectations of a sudden hike, as it rarely shifts policy in dramatic fashion

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina is likely to raise interest rates for a sixth straight time Friday as inflation runs nearly double the target, but just how large it will be has economists dividedraise interest rates

U.K. consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since the country was stuck in lockdown due to a combination of surging inflation, food and fuel shortages and climbing Covid-19 cases

Energy shortages rippling through China’s manufacturing centers for steel, aluminum and cement have authorities racing to resolve a crisis that some economists warn risks crimping global growth

The U.S. and five European governments reached an agreement resolving a trade dispute over digital taxes on some of the largest American tech giants

The Federal Reserve will ban top officials from buying individual stocks and bonds as well as limit active trading after an embarrassing scandal that led two officials to resign

Japan finally has an inflation pulse and the gains are much stronger than they first appear, a factor that could start to influence speculation over the Bank of Japan’s policy path

Paraguay’s central bank surprised economists by delivering its biggest interest rate increase in a decade

Investors are stepping up bets that the world’s key central banks will raise interest rates sooner than they’d planned, and faster than they’d like

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plunged his administration into crisis as he forged ahead with a controversial spending plan that triggered a rout in financial markets and the resignation of key members of his economic team

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.