(Bloomberg) -- Superdry Plc co-founder Julian Dunkerton won a battle to rejoin the board of the U.K. apparel retailer with the faux-Japanese label.

Just more than half of shareholders voted for the appointment of Dunkerton, who left the company about a year ago, as a non-executive director. Since his departure, the shares have plummeted about 65 percent and the company has issued repeated profit warnings.

Dunkerton has been vocal in his criticism of the current management, launching a “Save Superdry” website and knocking the company’s move to expand its range into summer items like dresses and skirts. The retailer, known for jackets and coats, has said the changes are needed to boost sales after it blamed warmer weather over the fall and a lack of product variety for its disappointing results.

Adding Dunkerton to the board puts pressure on current CEO Euan Sutherland, who has opposed his return.

Boohoo Group Plc Chairman Peter Williams was also added to the board as a non-executive director, according to preliminary results of shareholder voting.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ellen Milligan in London at emilligan11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.