(Bloomberg) -- Superdry issued a profit warning just over a month after the founder of the British fashion retailer returned to lead the company.

The U.K. clothing retailer said that it expects full-year underlying pretax profit below market expectations of 54 million pounds to 59 million pounds ($70 million to $77 million) as it blamed weak e-commerce and wholesale sales.

The warning comes after founder Julian Dunkerton returned as interim chief executive officer following a high-profile campaign in which he criticized the lack of innovation and creative flair of the previous management team led by Euan Sutherland. Dunkerton said his focus has been on stabilizing the business since then.

Dunkerton started out selling clothes at a market stall in Cheltenham, England, in 1985 before teaming up with designer James Holder to create the Superdry brand. The retailer is best known for its outerwear emblazoned with Japanese characters.

The retailer’s performance has declined in the past year and a half, with its share price falling 75% since the start of 2018. Dunkerton is the largest shareholder in Superdry with a stake of just over 18%. He left the business last year but campaigned to be re-elected to the board following the decline in performance.

