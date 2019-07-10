(Bloomberg) -- Superdry Plc warned that sales will fall in the coming months after profit plunged during a year of boardroom drama at the U.K. apparel chain.

Underlying pretax profit fell 57% to 41.9 million pounds in the 12 months through April. Sales will decline slightly this year, the company said.

Key Insights

The company said it expects a “year of reset” after three profit warnings during the latest 12 months. It expects the global retail market to remain highly competitive and uncertain.

Superdry blamed unseasonably warm weather, which hurt a retailer known for its outerwear. The brand may have lost some its appeal to its traditionally broad customer base, Chairman Peter Williams said.

The revamp will take time, the company acknowledged, after founder Julian Dunkerton was re-instated as chief executive officer in April following a boardroom coup. Now he’s cutting discounts and moving to improve the product range with a more design-led approach.

Market Reaction

The share price has plunged 67% over the past 12 months.

