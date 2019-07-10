1h ago
Superdry Warns of Sales Decline
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Superdry Plc warned that sales will fall in the coming months after profit plunged during a year of boardroom drama at the U.K. apparel chain.
- Underlying pretax profit fell 57% to 41.9 million pounds in the 12 months through April. Sales will decline slightly this year, the company said.
Key Insights
- The company said it expects a “year of reset” after three profit warnings during the latest 12 months. It expects the global retail market to remain highly competitive and uncertain.
- Superdry blamed unseasonably warm weather, which hurt a retailer known for its outerwear. The brand may have lost some its appeal to its traditionally broad customer base, Chairman Peter Williams said.
- The revamp will take time, the company acknowledged, after founder Julian Dunkerton was re-instated as chief executive officer in April following a boardroom coup. Now he’s cutting discounts and moving to improve the product range with a more design-led approach.
Market Reaction
- The share price has plunged 67% over the past 12 months.
