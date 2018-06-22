(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My welcome-to-summer morning train reads:

The Legend of Nintendo (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Does Apollo Need Investors? (Institutional Investor)

Ten Ideas to Foster Long-Term Investing (Brandes Institute)

Everything you know about Bitcoin is thanks to this Czech grandpa (Outline)

Mistakes Were Made. (And, Yes, By Me.) (Jim O’Shaughnessy); see also Wall Street Looks to Superforecasting to Predict the Financial Future (Wall Street Journal)

On Science Advancing One Funeral at a Time (ProMarket)

What we lost when Craigslist shut down its personals section (Quartz)

Apple Is Figuring Out What’s Next (Above Avalon); see also How Amazon Became One of Washington’s Most Powerful Players (Wall Street Journal)

Weather Reporters Donned This Striped Pattern on Thursday for a Good Reason (Huffington Post)

From boiling lead and black art: An essay on the history of mathematical typography (Practically Efficient)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Giovinazzo conducts research using applied behavioral finance to enhance investment processes at the firm. He studied under Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler, Nobel-winning pioneers of behavioral economics.

