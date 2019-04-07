4m ago
Superhero Movie ‘Shazam!’ Unseats ‘Dumbo’ to Open as No. 1 Film
(Bloomberg) -- The Warner Bros. superhero movie “Shazam!” opened as the top film in North American theaters, unseating last weekend’s leader, the Walt Disney Co. revival of “Dumbo.”
- The lighthearted superhero film based on the DC Comics character brought in $53.5 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday in an email. That compared with estimates of $48 million to $50 million. Paramount’s remake of “Pet Sematary” landed in second place, while STX’s “The Best of Enemies” opened in sixth place.
- The latest DC Comics film from AT&T Inc.’s film division adds some fun to a Warner franchise that developed a dark reputation with “The Dark Night” and “Man of Steel.” Reviews for “Shazam!” have been upbeat, with 91 percent of critics recommending the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes. About a foster kid with super powers, “Shazam!” cost about $100 million to make and millions more to market.
- “Pet Sematary” checked in with sales of $25 million, missing estimates of about $30 million. About 61 percent of critics recommended the film. “The Best of Enemies” garnered a 52 percent score at Rotten Tomatoes. Analysts were predicting sales of $5 million to $7 million.
- Exhibitors came into the weekend with sales down 16 percent from the same period a year earlier. But in three weeks, Disney kicks off the summer movie season a little earlier than usual with the release of “Avengers: Endgame”
