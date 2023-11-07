(Bloomberg) -- Discount grocers Aldi and Lidl have become as popular with affluent shoppers as the traditional British supermarket chains, with customers seeking out bargains during the UK’s protracted cost-of-living crisis.

Data company Kantar said Tuesday that 54% of sales at Aldi and Lidl come from the so-called ABC1 social group, which is widely used to refer to Britain’s middle class. Across the whole grocery sector, roughly the same proportion — 55% — stems from the ABC1 demographic.

“When it comes to where people shop, Brits definitely aren’t loyal and some of the traditional shopping demographics and stereotypes have been thrown out of the window,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

“The typical customer walking through the doors of the discounters is now representative of the country as a whole.”

Kantar said that people are particularly turning to the German discounters for fresh fruit and vegetables, and frozen foods. Lidl’s sales grew more than 14% over the past year, the fastest pace among supermarkets. Aldi’s sales rose by more than 13%.

Special Offers

Grocery price inflation fell for the eighth straight month in Britain as supermarkets battle for every penny. Annual price growth dropped to 9.7% in the four weeks to Oct. 29 versus 11% a month earlier, Kantar said. It’s the first time the figure has been in single digits in 16 months.

Supermarkets are using special offers to entice shoppers away from rivals. “Every single one of the grocers increased the proportion of sales through deals versus last year,” McKevitt added, “which is something that has only happened on one other occasion in nearly 10 years.”

The rate of inflation on Britain’s supermarket shelves has steadily fallen since March, when it was above 17%. McKevitt said the vast majority of goods were still more expensive than a year ago.

J Sainsbury Plc raised its guidance last week as Britain’s second-largest supermarket group said it’s winning over shoppers. Sainsbury has invested £118 million ($145 million) since March in keeping prices low on everyday items like cheese, pasta and fish fingers.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc is set to release its half-year results on Wednesday.

Supermarkets are gearing up for the festive season, investing in their premium ranges and unveiling glitzy Christmas adverts. Sainsbury, M&S, Tesco Plc and Waitrose owner John Lewis Partnership Plc have all hired temporary staff to help boost sales over the holiday period.

