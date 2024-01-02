(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

Happy New Year! While we spent last week on our sofas eating leftovers, someone at the supermarkets were totting up the tills for the all important Christmas sales.

Aldi and Lidl were first out of the gate, boasting bumper Christmas sales. Aldi’s revenue topped £1.5 billion for the first time, while Lidl lured 4.5 million more shoppers than last year.

Rival supermarkets also entered ‘discounter mode’ last month — with overall promotions in food retail hitting their highest level in four years. That’s according to the British Retail Consortium, whose figures also showed that food inflation slowed to 6.7% last month, down from 7.7% in November. Shares of supermarkets rose in early trading.

But, with wage demands, higher business rates and new EU border checks, it’s not quite clear how much further price cuts can go.

Key Business News

HSBC is set to debut an international payments app aimed at directly challenging the dominance of fintechs like Revolut and Wise. Zing will initially be offered in the UK, but Europe’s largest bank is planning to roll out the service in other places in the coming months. Wise shares fell in early trading.

Finally, here’s a closer look at how Britain’s push to become a “space superpower” is challenged by political disarray and weak funding — with UK powerhouses being pulled into overseas conglomerates.

Happy New Year, London Rush readers! I’ve been out of the office for just over two weeks watching Christmas movies, eating heroically and making soon-to-be-broken resolutions. So, as my brain slowly reboots, it’s a good time to consider what we expect from UK markets this year.

The Bank of England will start cutting interest rates, though when and by how much will be dependent on how badly the economy weakens and on inflation cooling further. And inflation is seen cooling significantly, albeit not getting back to the BOE’s target any time soon.

House prices will probably be stagnant or possibly sneak a little lower until the first rate cut comes. UK stocks remain cheap and could once again attract the attention of bargain-seeking suitors. And the pound may hold up okay, though only because the dollar is seen weakening.

And, oh yeah, there are going to be elections all over the place, most notably in the US and, yes, the UK. Strap in, folks.

On Thursday, Next (which always makes for a good pun in this section) will be the first major fashion retailer out with a trading update this year. Its results will be scanned for any read-across on how the high street fared over Christmas.

