Supermarkets Still Not Passing on Drops in Wholesale Fuel Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s supermarkets are failing to fully pass on cuts in the wholesale price of road fuels to drivers, according to the RAC motoring organization.

While the average price of petrol sold by supermarkets has edged lower, the drop should be far larger given the sharp fall in the wholesale cost of fuel. RAC data show the average price for the road fuel across the UK should be around 174 pence a liter, with diesel at 189p.

That compares with a UK average retail price of 185.98p for petrol and 195p for diesel, on Monday, according to RAC data.

“This is one of the worst examples we’ve seen of pump prices falling by a feather despite the wholesale market plunging,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

Although the weekly delivered wholesale price of petrol has dropped by 19 pence a liter since early June -- down to 132 pence last week -- supermarkets have dropped the price by just 5.5 pence since the record highs of early July, Williams said.

It’s a similar story on diesel. The weekly delivered wholesale price has fallen from 161p in mid-June to 146p last week, a 15p drop. Yet the average price reduced by just 4p since the all-time highs of early July, down to 195p.

Meanwhile, fuel crime at forecourts has been increasing in recent months, according to the British Oil Security Syndicate, a not-for-profit. The organization’s Forecourt Crime Index reached a record in the second quarter of this year.

