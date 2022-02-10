(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.S. consumer prices surged to a four-decade high, adding additional urgency to the Fed’s plans to start raising interest rates Goods inflation keeps soaring and now services inflation has begun to pick up markedly, adding to Fed headaches St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he supports raising rates by a full percentage point by the start of July The upside CPI surprise adds strongly to the case for a 50-basis point hike in March, Bloomberg Economics says

China’s credit growth accelerated in January, a traditionally strong month for lending, with banks extending a record amount of loans Record high and stronger-than-expected aggregate social financing was driven by more than a seasonal tendency

The Bank of Japan finally acted to keep a lid on bond yields and reaffirm its commitment to its stimulus framework The BOJ’s move on Thursday to defend its yield curve control policy demonstrates a willingness to keep borrowing costs low in an effort to stimulate the economy

India stuck to its dovish tone to ensure an economic recovery, diverging from an increasing number of global central banks The RBI’s decision to keep the reverse repo rate steady runs against the grain of its recent moves to get a handle on excess liquidity, Bloomberg Economics says

Indonesia kept rates unchanged to maximize economic support

New Zealand’s central bank would lose its dual mandate if the main opposition National Party ousts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Euro-area inflation will ease below the ECB’s 2% target next year, according to EU projections that will feed the rate debate

Chile’s central bank said it stepped back from a huge 175-basis point rate increase last month for fear of confusing investors

The Bank of Israel’s unusual call for the public to weigh in on possible changes to the government’s inflation goal comes with a prominent disclaimer: it won’t be swayed either way

Russia’s central bank can’t ignore the geopolitical tension stoking volatility in financial markets

The Bank of England’s quantitative easing program is on course to book a 3 billion-pound ($4.1 billion) loss in the coming weeks

