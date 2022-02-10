Feb 10, 2022
Supersized Fed Hike, China Credit Lift, Dovish BOJ Move: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- U.S. consumer prices surged to a four-decade high, adding additional urgency to the Fed’s plans to start raising interest rates
- Goods inflation keeps soaring and now services inflation has begun to pick up markedly, adding to Fed headaches
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he supports raising rates by a full percentage point by the start of July
- The upside CPI surprise adds strongly to the case for a 50-basis point hike in March, Bloomberg Economics says
- China’s credit growth accelerated in January, a traditionally strong month for lending, with banks extending a record amount of loans
- Record high and stronger-than-expected aggregate social financing was driven by more than a seasonal tendency
- The Bank of Japan finally acted to keep a lid on bond yields and reaffirm its commitment to its stimulus framework
- The BOJ’s move on Thursday to defend its yield curve control policy demonstrates a willingness to keep borrowing costs low in an effort to stimulate the economy
- India stuck to its dovish tone to ensure an economic recovery, diverging from an increasing number of global central banks
- The RBI’s decision to keep the reverse repo rate steady runs against the grain of its recent moves to get a handle on excess liquidity, Bloomberg Economics says
- Indonesia kept rates unchanged to maximize economic support
- New Zealand’s central bank would lose its dual mandate if the main opposition National Party ousts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
- Euro-area inflation will ease below the ECB’s 2% target next year, according to EU projections that will feed the rate debate
- Chile’s central bank said it stepped back from a huge 175-basis point rate increase last month for fear of confusing investors
- The Bank of Israel’s unusual call for the public to weigh in on possible changes to the government’s inflation goal comes with a prominent disclaimer: it won’t be swayed either way
- Russia’s central bank can’t ignore the geopolitical tension stoking volatility in financial markets
- The Bank of England’s quantitative easing program is on course to book a 3 billion-pound ($4.1 billion) loss in the coming weeks
