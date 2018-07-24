(Bloomberg) -- An activist investor pressuring Supervalu Inc. to consider a sale says the grocery chain’s board has ignored at least four expressions of interest from potential buyers for all or part of the company.

Blackwells Capital, which owns about an 8 percent stake in Supervalu, is seeking six seats the company’s nine-member board. The investor contends that about $5 billion in shareholder value has been destroyed over the past decade, blaming what it called “horrific mismanagement” and the board’s “culpable six.”

The firm faulted Supervalu’s transactions involving Cerberus Capital Management LP, its shifting strategies, and its general failure to improve value for shareholders.

“Not only has the board failed to arrest this troubling record, it has, in our view, failed to fulfill nearly all of its core responsibilities,” Blackwells said in a 175-page presentation, in which it also details its plans to improve performance. “The incumbent board is ill-suited, by lack of relevant experience and lack of alignment, to oversee Supervalu on behalf of public shareholders.”

A representative for Supervalu wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Shares in Supervalu, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, fell 50 percent in the year before Blackwells disclosed its stake last October. The shares, which have gained more than 26 percent since. then, fell 2.1 percent to $19.62 on Tuesday.

Buyer Stonewalled

Blackwells, which is urging Supervalu to consider a sale among other measures to improve value, said the board stonewalled a potential strategic buyer and refused to engage with three other financial buyers that inquired about various assets. Blackwells didn’t identify those companies in its presentation.

The New York-based investment manager has been urging Supervalu to explore ways to improve shareholder value and outlined a 100-day plan for stabilizing, growing and monetizing the business. The plan called for reviewing the company’s retail business and selling underperforming operations, including its remaining Farm Fresh Stores and some of its Shop ’n Save chain. It also seeks to improve the company’s wholesale network and grow its logistics business, as well as shore up its capital structure.

