(Bloomberg) -- Ferretti SpA, the superyacht maker partially owned by the Ferrari family, extended the offer period for its upcoming Milan listing for a second time, signaling weak investor demand for the initial public offering.

The Italian company, controlled by China’s SHIG–Weichai Group, prolonged the offer period to Oct. 16 from Oct. 15, according to an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. The first day of trading is still expected to be on Oct. 21, it said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the company, which sells yachts under brands including Itama, Wally and Riva, has extended bookbuilding -- the period during which investors put in orders for an IPO.

Earlier this week, Ferretti lowered its offering price range to 2 euros to 2.50 euros per share, from 2.50 euros to 3.70 euros per share, reflecting a wider investor push-back against IPOs in Europe.

The lowered price range corresponds to a post-capital increase in market value of 581 million euros ($640 million) to 727 million euros. The company was originally targeting as much as 1.08 billion euros in market value.

