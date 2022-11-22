(Bloomberg) -- JWD Infologistics Pcl plans to boost capital investment by more than half over the next three years as the Thai firm aims to expand in nearby countries to take advantage of growing demand for food storage, warehousing and transportation services.

The logistics specialist will spend about 10 billion baht ($276 million) through 2025 for new facilities and asset acquisitions in Southeast Asia, Chief Executive Officer Charvanin Bunditkitsada said. Annual investment the past three years has been about 2 billion baht, he said.

The push comes as JWD is in the process of merging with the logistics unit of Siam Cement Pcl, one of Thailand’s largest industrial conglomerates. The combination will provide a stronger springboard for international expansion and help the company toward its goal of getting about half of revenue from overseas operations, compared with one-fifth now, the CEO said.

“Siam Cement’s partnership offers us significant confidence to expand our operations across the region,” Charvanin said in a phone interview Tuesday. “This will be much easier after years of slow progress and movement for JWD’s overseas expansion.”

JWD is acquiring SCG Logistics Management Co., Siam Cement’s unit, in a share-swap deal valued at about 19 billion baht, the companies announced Oct. 26. Siam Cement will own 43% of JWD after completion of the transaction.

JWD will develop new cold storage and cargo units, adding to Siam Cement’s existing facilities in Southeast Asia. Siam Cement, whose largest shareholder is Thailand’s monarchy, already has “very strong” transportation networks in Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, according to Charvanin.

To be sure, there are major “headwinds” for the global economy to deal with, he said. Those include high inflation, fallout from the Ukraine-Russia conflict and rising interest rates. All of those factors will dent demand for JWD’s transportation and logistic services, he said.

JWD’s shares have climbed nearly 150% since the end of 2020, the second-best performance among the 26 companies in the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s transportation and logistics gauge.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.