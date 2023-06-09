(Bloomberg) -- Supply troubles and an increase in staff have left Indian airline Vistara with a fresh headache — a shortage of uniforms for cabin crew.

“Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms,” the carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd., said on its Twitter account in a post titled “Important Update.” It cited an “unforeseen issue” with the supply of material.

Some cabin crew will have to wear black trousers and polo t-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of the standard aubergine-colored tunics, it said, describing it as “not an ideal measure.”

With travel demand rebounding rapidly from the lows of the pandemic, the global aviation industry has struggled with an array of shortages, from new aircraft and engines to flight crew and baggage handlers.

Vistara, which is in the process of being merged with Air India Ltd., said it was actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue and its focus remained on “delivering world-class customer service.”

