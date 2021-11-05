(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA posted a full-year loss as supply chain snarls and rising raw material costs squeezed the world’s largest maker of offshore wind turbines.

The Zamudio, Spain-based company lost 627 million ($725 million) euros in the year ended in September, the company said in an earnings statement Friday. That’s down from 918 million euros a year earlier. Still, the company expects profits to recover next year, with margins forecast to turn positive.

“We are operating in a very difficult environment with challenging short-term market dynamics and low visibility on supply chain normalization,” said Chief Executive Officer Andreas Nauen. “The current difficulties should not overshadow the bright future for wind energy, driven by its role in the decarbonization of our planet.”

Key Insights

The company’s margin on earnings before interest and tax were -0.9% for the full year, in line with its most recent guidance of -1% to 0% It’s far below the 3% to 5% it expected at the beginning of the year. Company expects 1% to 4% next year.

Profits were squeezed by rising cost of energy and key raw materials such as steel.

Company was also hit with rising costs for one of its onshore wind turbine platforms in Brazil.

Despite surging demand for wind turbines as the world pivots to renewables energy, the industry is in the midst of a crisis.

One of Siemens Gamesa’s biggest competitors, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, said earlier this week that their earnings would be lower than expected because of ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs that will likely continue throughout next year.

Siemens Gamesa is even more vulnerable than some of its competition as the company was already trying to turn around its struggling onshore wind business before the surge in costs

Market Reaction

Shares in Siemens Gamesa, down 43% this year, fell as much as 5.4% before the earnings

