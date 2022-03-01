(Bloomberg) -- Delivery and production challenges hit new car sales in Norway last month, hampering the goal to remove new fossil-fuel vehicles from car dealerships by 2025.

First-time car registrations fell by 24% in February from a year earlier, with the emission-free share dropping to about 76% from 84% in January, according to data compiled by the Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic. Still, that’s up from a market share for EV’s of 48% in the same month last year.

A shortage of semiconductors for car production was behind the decline, while challenges finding space on car-carrying ships added to the drop, the council said. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was the most popular model for the month, followed by the BMW iX and the Audi Q e-tron. About 9.4% of all new cars sold ran purely on petrol or diesel, while 15% were hybrids.

Read more: EV Sales Hit Record in Norway With Fossil Engines Soon Gone

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.