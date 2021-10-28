(Bloomberg) -- Building renewable power generation got cheaper this year, but bottlenecks in global supply chains threaten to send costs higher in 2022, reversing a decade-long trend, according to Lazard Ltd.

The unsubsidized cost of utility-scale solar fell to as low as $28 per megawatt-hour for thin-film photovoltaic modules in 2021, slipping $1 from a year earlier, while offshore wind fell $3 to $83, according to the New York firm’s annual levelized cost of energy analysis to be released Thursday.

Lower production costs have been a major benefit as nations and companies embrace renewables in the race to meet climate goals. Battery storage paired with solar PV is starting to become more economic to deploy than building a natural gas-fired peaking plant to keep power grids stable and provide reserves, said George Bilicic, Lazard’s vice chairman of investment banking and head of global power, energy and infrastructure.

Also See: Solar’s Growth Stumbles Just as the World Needs It Most

The pace of cost reductions across renewable categories has eased as the industry matures. Notably, after utility-scale solar costs plunged 90% steadily since 2009 and wind dropped 72%, the reductions have slowed sharply. Now, major disruptions to global supply chains caused by the pandemic could end the downward trend.

“We show continued cost decline for renewable energy, but we think when we do this study next we will show cost increases because of supply chain challenges and generally increased costs,” Bilicic said.

Renewable production will be pressured as bottlenecks bring higher labor and material costs, he said. Supply chain issues could also lead to delays in renewables projects, especially in the U.S. where there is no certainty about tax incentives and public policy.

“This year is different because we have supply chain issues on top of public policy uncertainty, and it’s just causing more uncertainty,” Bilicic said. “The energy transition needs to have the foundational basis for investment, which in the United States is impacted by the public policy environment.”

On top of that, storage developers are also increasingly competing with the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles for lithium-ion batteries, Lazard said.

Considering production costs, among the most attractive places to co-locate solar with storage technology is in the Midwest and the Southwest, according to Lazard’s analysis. These type of projects account for 35% of the new generation that developers are looking to install on the Texas grid.

When it comes to hydrogen, Lazard expects projects relying on super cheap wind and solar to beat out so-called blue hydrogen that burns natural gas to split water. Right now, the levelized cost of the cheapest hydrogen projects is the equivalent of paying more than $860 per million British thermal units for gas. Benchmark U.S. gas futures were recently trading at $6.

But there is a clear roadmap that shows how the cost of electrolyzers, which account for at least a third of project capital costs, may slide like solar PVs have over the past decade, Bilicic said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.